Godfather OG seeds are a meticulous result crossing the legendary OG Kush and Granddaddy Purple. This genetic combination produced a powerful and sought-after cannabis strain.



Germinating Godfather OG seeds is vital to growing this iconic cannabis strain. Below are nine steps to successfully germinate these seeds using the paper towel technique to ensure the development of a healthy plant.



Buy Godfather OG seeds from a reliable source, ideally a seed bank. Dark, hard-shelled seeds are best. Avoid green or damaged seeds. Also, gather the necessary materials for germination, including paper towels, tweezers, and dinner plates.

Clean and sterilize your working space to minimize the risk of introducing contaminants that could affect the germination. It is advisable to sanitize your tools and wash your hands.

Soak the Godfather OG seeds in filtered or distilled water at room temperature for 12–24 hours to hydrate and soften their shell, making taproot emergence easier.

Check for sinkers. Some seeds may have sunk to the bottom after soaking, while others may still float. Sinking seeds are healthier and more likely to germinate. Discard the floating seeds.

Wet a paper towel, wring it out, and ensure it is humid but not pouring. Too much moisture might cause mold or increase the chances of rotting.

Use tweezers to move the soaked seeds to the moist paper towel. Keep them equally spaced to avoid touching, which can make separation harder.

Cover the seeds completely with a paper towel and wrap them in plastic wrap or a sandwich bag to increase microenvironment humidity, aiding germination.

Find a good germination spot and keep temperatures between 70-85°F (21-29°C) for best results. Avoid direct light since germination requires darkness, and ensure the surroundings are cool and draft-free.

Track the germination of your Godfather OG seeds periodically. Within a week, you may see the taproot emerging from the seeds. Once the taproot is 1/4 to 1/2 inch long, transfer the germinated seeds into your growing medium (soil or hydroponics).



