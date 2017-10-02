Granddaddy Purple is one of the most renowned Indica varieties on the west coast and the most well-known ‘purple’ cannabis cultivar in the United States. It made a big splash on the California cannabis scene in 2003.



Ken Estes crossed the classic indica strains Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan to develop this top-shelf cannabis.



Once you have the technical understanding, cultivating Granddaddy Purple cannabis from feminized seeds is simple. The plants take on the indica lineage’s strength, durability, and structure, making them an excellent choice for novices.



The first stage in your home-growing quest is to germinate your feminized Granddaddy Purple seeds. Read our germination instructions for a tried-and-true procedure that guarantees the best results.



Gather everything you will need, including two dinner plates, paper towels, water, and your feminized seeds.

Moisten a paper towel with water and place it on top of a dish.

Place your seeds one inch apart on the towel.

Using another paper towel, wet the seeds once more.

As a cover, use another dinner plate.

Keep your developing seeds someplace warm and dark.

Regularly check the seeds to ensure they remain moist. If necessary, you can sprinkle some water to add moisture.

In 20-120 hours, you will notice your seeds open, and a taproot emerges.

Once the taproot reaches about 5mm long, you can transplant the seedlings to your ideal growing medium.



