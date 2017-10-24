Bret Bogue, a cannabis industry veteran, was doing what he does best in the early 2000s: popping cannabis seeds under the name of his firm Apothecary Genetics. He created the Grape Ape Feminized seeds by crossing Mendocino Purps, Skunk #1, and Afghani. Bogue had no clue at the time that the Grape Ape seeds would become popular with everyone from rappers to the most crucial cannabis breeders worldwide.



It would help to grow your Grape Ape Feminized seeds to see abundant harvests and luscious nugs. Premium Cultivars recommends sprouting your Feminized seeds using paper towels for up to five days. The most important part of this procedure is that it is easy to implement and only requires a few common household materials such as a plate, tweezers, and paper towels. To make germination of your Grape Ape seeds even more effortless, follow these easy procedures.



Gather your Grape Ape cannabis seeds, bottled or filtered water, two dinner plates, tweezers, and non-porous paper towels.

Wring away excess water after moistening the paper towels.

Place one wet paper towel on top of the first meal dish.

Using tweezers, insert your cannabis seeds about an inch apart on the damp paper towel.

Cover the cannabis seeds with the second paper towel, then add more water to keep them moist.

Lift your Grape Ape Feminized seeds carefully to avoid water pooling below.

Place the second dinner plate upside down on top of the first, and keep the improvised container in a warm, dark place, such as your sock drawer or a kitchen cabinet.

Cannabis seeds typically sprout in 24 to 120 hours, so keep an eye on them to ensure they stay wet.

When your cannabis seeds have formed healthy taproots, use tweezers to transfer them root-first into large pots.

