Grease Monkey Feminized seeds are a blend of world-class cannabis varieties; Gorilla Glue #4, Cookies, and Cream. Grease Monkey has magnificent plants that perfectly embody the finest of Sativa and Indica, with a sturdy structure and Christmas fir form laden with thick and small trichome-coated blooms. Moreover, these Feminized cannabis seeds require little gardening knowledge to get the most outstanding results.



Germinating cannabis is a pleasurable experience, as is using it. Premium Cultivars recommends the paper towel method for germinating Grease Monkey Feminized seeds since it is simple and inexpensive. All components required to germinate Grease Monkey Feminized seeds are easily accessible at home. At its finest, simplicity! Grease Monkey Feminized seeds, water, paper towels, a plate, and tweezers are all necessary. Here are easy steps to guide you to germinate your Grease Monkey Feminized seeds using a paper towel;



Assemble your supplies.

Next, wet your paper towels by soaking them in water. Remove any extra water by carefully ringing them out.

Lay one of the towels over the plate.

Gather the seeds and arrange them on the towel, leaving enough space between them to avoid congestion.

Place the second towel on top of your seeds to protect them. More water should be added until the towels are damp but not saturated.

Lift the towels to inspect the plate’s surface for dampness. Drain it if there is any.

Store the dish in a warm, dark place, such as a drawer or closet.

Let the seeds germinate on their own. It might take anything from 3 to 10 days for them to develop. Do not allow them to dry; instead, keep adding water to keep them wet. Regularly inspect them.

Once the Grease Monkey Feminized Seeds have sprouted, place them in a growth medium or potting soil.

