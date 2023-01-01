Jack Herer Auto seeds have their origin in Holland and were bred in the mid-90s. These cannabis seeds crossbreed between Northern Lights and Haze, giving the seeds strong genes and remarkable growth. They earn their name from Jack Herer, a famous author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes who also doubled up as a cannabis activist.



Jack Herer Auto cannabis seeds are easy to germinate. Growers are expected to follow the proper procedures that will make the seeds attain a hundred percent germination. Premium Cultivars recommend growers use the paper towel method to germinate Jack Herer Auto seeds. Below is a guide on using the paper towel method to germinate Jack Herer Auto seeds successfully.



Select the materials you require for the process. They include; quality Jack Herer Auto seeds, clean water, a Paper towel, tweezers, and a plate.

Dip the paper towel in water until it is damp and ensure no excess water.

Put the wet paper towel on the plate

Place your Jack Herer Auto seeds on the paper towel. Ensure you maintain a one-inch distance between the seeds.

Using the extra paper towel, cover the seeds. Add extra water if required to make the seeds moist.

Inspect the plate to ensure there is no excess water beneath.

Put the place in a drawer or cupboard where there is warmth and darkness.

Give the seeds time of between 20 to 120 hours. Ensure you check them regularly and never allow them to dry up.

Once the Jack Herer Auto seeds have germinated, move them to your planting space which must be well prepared to ensure maximum growth and excellent yields.

