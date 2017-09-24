Jack Herer

by Premium Cultivars
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Jack Herer seed is a well-known cannabis strain named after the cannabis or weed activist and author Jack Herer. It’s a Sativa-dominant hybrid renowned for its high resin production.

Cannabis germination is the process by which a cannabis seed develops into a seedling, marking its initial growth stage into a mature plant. Germination involves the seed’s activation, triggering the embryonic plant’s emergence from its protective shell. This process is critical for the successful cultivation of cannabis plants. Here are nine steps to guide you through the paper towel germination process:

Gathering the necessary materials, including Jack Herer feminized seeds, distilled water, paper towels, plates or containers, and tweezers or gloves.
Soak the Jack Herer seeds in distilled water for 12 to 24 hours. This softens the seed coat and jump-start the cannabis germination process.
Put some moist paper towels (should be damp but not soaking wet) on a plate or in a container. Also, ensure there’s excess water in the container to maintain humidity.
Use tweezers or gloves to carefully transfer the Jack Herer seeds USA onto the moist paper towels. Leave some space (about 1-3 inches) between each seed to prevent them from sticking together.
Place another layer of moist paper towels on the Jack Herer Feminized seeds. This creates a sandwich-like structure with seeds between damp paper towels.
Cover the dinner plate or container with plastic wrap to keep the environment humid. This helps retain moisture and produces a mini-greenhouse effect.
Place the covered plate in a warm and dark area like a cupboard or closet (away from direct sunlight).
Check the Jack Herer seeds after 24-72 hours. You should see small taproots emerging from the cannabis seeds. The seed is ready for planting once the taproot is about half an inch long.
After germination, carefully transfer the germinated Jack Herer seeds to the growing medium of your choice, such as soil or a hydroponic setup.

About this strain

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
Shop products
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
Notice a problem?Report this item