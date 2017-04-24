King Louis

by Premium Cultivars
When crossing OG Kush with LA Confidential, you get King Louis, an Indica cannabis variety. Even though its namesake was known for creating fashionable wigs for French nobility, in Southern California, the moniker will conjure up images of a prominent Indica-dominant variety.

Premium Cultivars advocates for the paper towel technique for germination of King Louis Feminized Cannabis seeds, but you can use whichever method you want. The paper towel technique is really simple, requiring no more than ten steps to complete.

Here’s a brief instruction on germinating King Louis Feminized Cannabis seeds using the paper towel technique.

Preparation: To begin, growers will need King Louis Feminized Cannabis seeds and a few other essentials like paper towels, tweezers, and plates.
Put paper towels in water and let them soak for a couple of minutes. Remove any remaining water by wringing out the paper towels.
Put a paper towel on the plate and leave the other one nearby if you need it later.
King Louis Feminized Cannabis seeds should be placed on a towel for easy access. Each cannabis seed should be spaced out by around one inch.
Cover the seeds with the second towel – Place the second towel on top of the seeds. If necessary, add more water, but watch out not to make it too moist.
Lift the paper towels to see if there is any standing water on the plate beneath them to check for extra moisture.
Dispose of the plate in a cabinet or drawer. Any warm, dark location would do.
Ensure the seeds are kept wet and never allowed to dry out before leaving them for 20-120 hours.
After the King Louis Feminized Cannabis seeds have sprouted, it’s time to plant them in potting soil.

About this strain

King Louis XIII, also known as "King Louis," "Louis XIII Kush" is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with LA Confidential. It's namesake might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Because of its OG Kush, heritage Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

Questions about King Louis strain

Is King Louis an indica or sativa?

King Louis is an indica.

How does King Louis make you feel?

King Louis makes you feel relaxed, sleepy, and happy.

How does King Louis taste?

King Louis tastes earthy like pine and is pungent.

What terpenes are in King Louis?

King Louis features limonene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to King Louis?

Strains similar to King Louis include Gummiez, Holy Grail Kush, Khalifa Kush, and Pineapple Preserves.

