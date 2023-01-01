Kosher Kush auto is a popular Indica cannabis strain. Now available in auto-flowering form from Premium Cultivars, Kosher Kush originated from the sunny coasts of California, in Los Angeles as a cut-only strain. Although Kosher Kush’s exact lineage is not known, the strain is believed to be a cross with roots stemming from the top-notch OG Kush Cannabis strain. Historically, the Kosher Kush auto strain has won several awards including the High Times Cannabis Cup Best Indica in 2010 and 2011 and the Best cannabis strain in 2011.



There are several germination methods you can use with Kosher Kush Auto Seeds. However, the paper towel method is the easiest and cheapest way to germinate feminized cannabis seeds, as it generally uses materials found in the house with no need to buy any additional equipment.



Here is a quick guide to using the paper towel method to germinate Kosher Kush Auto Seeds.



Choose materials – First, growers will need Kosher Kush Auto Seeds, purified water, tweezers, paper towels, and a dinner plate.

Moisten paper towels – Place paper towels into the water. Then, wring the towels out to make sure there is no excess water.

Place a towel on the plate – Place a paper towel on the plate, keep the other one close by for later use.

Put seeds on the towel – Take the Kosher Kush Auto Seeds and place them on top of the paper towel on top of the plate. Leave about an inch of space between each of the cannabis seeds.

Place the second towel on top – Put the second paper towel over the top of the seeds. Add additional water to keep everything moist; however, be careful to make sure it isn’t too wet.

Check for excess water – Lift the paper towels to check if there is any standing water on the plate beneath.

Put the plate away – Place the plate in a drawer or cupboard. Any other warm, dark place will suffice.

Leave seeds for 20-120 hours – Make sure the seeds stay moist and never allow them to become dry. Check on the seeds regularly.

Plant seeds – as soon as the seeds sprout a taproot, they are ready to be planted. Transfer the germinated seeds in moist soil with fertilizer for the seedling to grow fast and healthy.

The procedure is straightforward to follow to germinate your Kosher Kush Auto Seeds.

Show more