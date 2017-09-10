Kosher Kush seeds are mostly an Indica strain originating in California by DNA genetics. The strain was initially known as Jewish Gold, but creators changed its name to Kosher Kush as it grew in popularity. The genetics of Kosher Kush remains a mystery, but most people reckon legendary OG Kush as one of the parents of this strain.



This strain has an impressive, award-winning portfolio, with cannabis users worldwide recognizing and appreciating this potent plant. It is a third-time winner of the High Times Cannabis Cup for best Indica strain in 2010, 2011, and 2012. It also won the High Times train of the year in 2011. This strain also has the distinction of being the first-ever cannabis plant to be blessed by a Rabbi.



It is pretty simple to germinate Kosher Kush seeds. You can use any germinating method, but Premium Cultivars recommend the paper towel method. This is because the paper towel method is effective, and the materials needed are readily available. The following are guiding steps to germinate Kosher Kush seeds using paper towels.



Prepare by assembling all the materials; Kosher Kush seeds, paper towels, water, a plate, and a pair of tweezers.

Dip the paper towels in water and gently wring them off excess water.

Lay one damp paper towel on a plate and save the other for later use.

Place the Kosher Kush seeds on the plate, ensuring an inch distance between the seeds.

Cover the seeds with the other paper towel and add water if necessary.

Lift the paper towels to check for standing water on the plate and drain.

Store the plate in a cupboard or drawer for one to three days.

The seeds should not dry out, so regularly check on them and add water if necessary.

After the seeds sprout, pick them carefully using a pair of tweezers and transplant them to a growing medium.

