The history of the Lava Cake strain is quite interesting. It was developed by Cannarado Genetics, one of the most famous cannabis breeders.



Germinating cannabis seeds using a paper towel is a simple and effective method that many growers use. Here are the nine steps to follow when germinating Lava Cake seeds:



Assemble your germination materials, including high-quality Lava Cake seeds from a credible dispensary, paper towels, pure water, tweezers, and a plastic bag.

Dampen the paper towel. You can get the best dampness by fully dipping the towel in water, then ring it out completely, careful not to tear the fragile towel.

Space out the Lava Cake cannabis seeds on the paper towel one inch apart.

Fold the paper towel over the seeds. To ensure the Lava Cake seeds stay in place and do not slip out of the paper towel, fold the towel in half once and then fold it in thirds. This will keep the Lava Cake seeds in the center panel of the tri-fold.

Place the dampened paper towel with the Lava Cake strain seeds into a plastic bag. This will make a humid and warm setting for the Lava Cake seeds to germinate.

Place the plastic baggie in a warm, dark area out of direct sunlight, like inside a drawer, closet, or cupboard. This is easy to do in any regular house with central heat.

Check the plastic bag daily, and don’t let the paper towel dry out. If needed, spray some more distilled water to keep it moist.

The Lava Cake seeds should start germinating within 3 to 5 days. You will see a small white root emerging from the seed coat. This is called the radicle, and it is the first sign of cannabis germination.

Once the radicle is about half an inch long, you can carefully transfer the seedlings to your growing medium of choice. Ensure to handle them carefully and avoid damaging the root.

