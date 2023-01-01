The breeder behind the Indica-dominant hybrid known as Lemon Cherry Gelato remains a mystery. It is a hybrid resulting from a mix between Sunset Sherbet and GSC (previously Girl Scout Cookies) and another strain, whose identity is unknown but is speculated to be Lemon Haze.



Three strains were used to create the Lemon Cherry Gelato cannabis variety: Girl Scout Cookies, Sunset Sherbet, and an unidentified cultivar. Each parent is briefly described below:



Girl Scout Cookies is a 50/50 hybrid mixture of Durban Poison and OG Kush, a legend on the West Coast.

The Sunset Sherbet strain is an Indica-dominant GSC and Pink Panties hybrid.

While the identity of the third parent remains a mystery, scientists have zoomed down on a citrus-rich phenotype as a strong possibility. An overwhelming majority of fans say it could be Lemon Haze.

