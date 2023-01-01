Solfire Gardens developed the Indica/Sativa hybrid Lemon Grab. The breeders crossed Lemon Tree and Why U Gelly. Additionally, the latter is a cross between Gelato and The Don Mega.



Lemon Grab seedlings need a patient grower to flourish. If you plant Lemon Grab seeds, you won’t need to spend much money to achieve good results in your garden. Unfortunately, some cannabis producers feel investing in more costly equipment would boost crop output. As such, you can use the tools at your disposal, which is a wise decision. The nine-step paper towel method is a good alternative if you can’t decide on a seed-germination technique. These tips will help you get your Lemon Grab cannabis seeds started right:



Gather two plates, tweezers, paper towels, and your Lemon Grab seeds to begin.

Wrap the plate with many layers of paper towels. While paper towels are great for cleaning mistakes, using too many may make your plate appear sloppy. Folding or chopping the paper towels to a smaller size may be necessary to get a satisfactory fit. If the paper towels dangle over the edge of the plates, the dishes may dry quicker, which is the last thing you want.

At the bottom of the dish, lay some paper towels and pour water over them. Using tweezers, arrange the seeds in a staggered pattern on top of the damp paper towels (at least an inch apart).

Wrap a single paper towel around the Lemon Grab strain seeds. Check if the seeds have germinated using a single piece of paper without disturbing them. Perhaps additional water is required to wet the top layer completely.

Covering the plate with another will prevent any leakage of moisture that may occur.

Keep the DIY seed-starting configuration for a week in a dry, cool, and dark area. Remember that if cannabis seeds end up in the wrong hands, they may never germinate (such as those of dogs, kids, or guests).

If you’re using paper towels to keep the seeds wet, ensure they’re still damp regularly. They may need supplemental watering on occasion to avoid drying out. The see-through paper towel cover allows you to check on your seeds without the danger of accidentally dislodging them when you open the container.

Remove the paper towel gently after the seeds have begun to grow.

After around five days, you may transplant your Lemon Grab seeds into your preferred medium.



Show more