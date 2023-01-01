MAC 1

by Premium Cultivars
MAC 1 seeds are the result from a cross between Alien Cookies F2 and Miracle 15. Conversely, MAC 1 strain seeds are distinctive because most cultivators haven’t cultivated them. MAC 1 cannabis seeds are challenging to locate, although they may be found on Premium Cultivars’ website.

Even if you are a novice or an experienced cannabis grower, you all have in common that you want to give your cannabis seeds the best possible start in life. The paper towel technique is undoubtedly the most basic, standard, and cost-effective process of sprouting MAC 1 seeds. Here is a step-by-step procedure for germinating MAC 1 strain seeds;

First, collect the necessary materials, including water, paper towels, MAC 1 seeds, tweezers, and a plate.
Soak the paper towels in water to gently dampen them. Make sure the paper towels are not soaked when you pick them up.
Next, place one of the paper towels on the plate and set the other aside for later.
Spread the MAC 1 seeds on a paper towel, approximately an inch apart.
The seeds are then covered with the second paper towel.
Regularly check the paper plate for extra water and drain it.
Place the plate in a warm, dark location that is out of direct sunlight, such as a drawer or cabinet.
Seeds germinate in 20 to 120 hours. Be patient since some seeds take longer to germinate than others.
At the absolute least, inspect your seedlings every 12 hours. When the sprouting radicle has developed, transplant it to the desired medium.

About this strain

Mac 1, also known as "The MAC," is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night. 

 

