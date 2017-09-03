Mango

by Premium Cultivars
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Mango cannabis seeds date back to the ’60s. But decades later, Afghani and KC33 were crossed to improve their genetics. Both indoor and outdoor growers will benefit significantly from the Mango cannabis seeds. This cannabis strain is an ideal plant whether grown in soil or hydroponics. Mango is also exceptionally resistant to mold and fungus because of its Afghani ancestry. With careful seed selection, you get a high germination rate.

Typical of the Indica gene pool, their Mango seedlings develop quickly. Short and bushy, the cannabis plants have a large dark green canopy. Outside, the plant grows to three meters, despite its typical size of 130 centimeters. This strain gets into full bloom after a very quick blooming period of 7 to 10 weeks, characteristic of Indica-dominant crossbreeds like Mango. The more favorable the conditions, the more productive she will be. The buds on this cannabis plant are huge, and it is a prolific grower with an early crop.

Adaptable to any growing climate, Mango Feminized is a cannabis plant that produces a lot of cannabis. It produces up to 500 grams per square meter indoors and 700 grams per plant outside. Harvesting begins ten weeks after blooming, or at the end of September, with the buds being completely laden with resin when ready for harvest.

It is best cultivated inside, although it is also grown outside in colder climes, where its leaves will become purple due to the cold.

Consider using large, vertical areas for growing cannabis indoors and using the ScrOG technique to achieve a regular plane and boost the size of the bottom blooms for the best results. Feminized seeds grow flawlessly in soils rich in nutrients or hydroponic systems, resulting in a 20 percent increase in crop productivity.

If you want to grow feminized seeds outdoors, consult a grow guide to ensure that your seeds will thrive in any climate.

About this strain

Mango, also known as "Mango OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing KC 33 with Afghani. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are sure to boost your mood. Mango is known to be a creeper strain, meaning that the effects come on slowly. This strain smells and tastes like its namesake, a bright juicy mango.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
Shop products
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
Notice a problem?Report this item