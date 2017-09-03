Mango cannabis seeds date back to the ’60s. But decades later, Afghani and KC33 were crossed to improve their genetics. Both indoor and outdoor growers will benefit significantly from the Mango cannabis seeds. This cannabis strain is an ideal plant whether grown in soil or hydroponics. Mango is also exceptionally resistant to mold and fungus because of its Afghani ancestry. With careful seed selection, you get a high germination rate.



Typical of the Indica gene pool, their Mango seedlings develop quickly. Short and bushy, the cannabis plants have a large dark green canopy. Outside, the plant grows to three meters, despite its typical size of 130 centimeters. This strain gets into full bloom after a very quick blooming period of 7 to 10 weeks, characteristic of Indica-dominant crossbreeds like Mango. The more favorable the conditions, the more productive she will be. The buds on this cannabis plant are huge, and it is a prolific grower with an early crop.



Adaptable to any growing climate, Mango Feminized is a cannabis plant that produces a lot of cannabis. It produces up to 500 grams per square meter indoors and 700 grams per plant outside. Harvesting begins ten weeks after blooming, or at the end of September, with the buds being completely laden with resin when ready for harvest.



It is best cultivated inside, although it is also grown outside in colder climes, where its leaves will become purple due to the cold.



Consider using large, vertical areas for growing cannabis indoors and using the ScrOG technique to achieve a regular plane and boost the size of the bottom blooms for the best results. Feminized seeds grow flawlessly in soils rich in nutrients or hydroponic systems, resulting in a 20 percent increase in crop productivity.



If you want to grow feminized seeds outdoors, consult a grow guide to ensure that your seeds will thrive in any climate.

