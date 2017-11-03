There are numerous theories trying to explain the origin of Maui Wowie. For example, some people claim that it is a Hawaii-bred, a blend of both Hawaiian and South Asian strains that evolved naturally in the 60s. Others say it is a landrace strain since it originated from an island and relatively experienced no travel until Hippies arrived in 1960. Regardless of the debate about the Maui Wowie origin, everyone agrees that this strain came from Maui.



Cultivating Maui Wowie feminized seeds is generally simple since they are naturally resistant to pests and diseases, an added advantage to beginners. There are also numerous methods available for germinating your Maui Wowie seeds, but Premium Cultivars often advises cannabis growers to use the paper towel method. This method is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to effectively germinate your seeds. Below are easy-to-follow steps on how the paper towel method works:



You will need your Maui Wowie seeds, a pair of tweezers, distilled water, four paper towel sheets, and two clean dinner plates.

Wet two of the paper towel sheets in water, but make sure no excess water is dripping off.

Put the moist sheets on the dinner plate and place the seeds on the sheets. Remember to arrange your seeds, leaving at least 1-inch between them.

Cover your Maui Wowie strain seeds with the other remaining paper towel sheets atop the other plate. Leave the seeds in a room with temperatures of between 70 and 90°F.

Constantly check the sheet to ensure that they remain well-hydrated.

Once a single sprout, the taproot protrudes from the seed, carefully transfer the seedling to your growing medium. Make sure to make use of the tweezers when touching the taproot.

