Member Berry strain is a hybrid cannabis made by combining Skunk Berry with Mandarin Sunset. Also, these Indica-heavy hybrid strains are ideal for cultivators seeking adequate quality and quantity.



Member Berry seeds grow quickly and with 99% effectiveness when utilizing the paper towel approach. Keeping your Member Berry strain seeds moist and safe promotes seed germination. The benefits of germinating seeds before cultivating include increased survivability and nutrient absorption. The following are typical steps for germinating Member Berry seeds:



First, you are required to assemble your resources which include filtered or purified water, paper towels, plate or saucer, pair of tweezers, and some Auto Amnesia Haze seeds.

Soak the paper towels in water for a few minutes. You should then squeeze out the towels to remove any excess liquid.

Position your towel on the plate.

Place your Member Berry seeds about an inch apart.

Cover your Member Berry strain seeds with the second damp paper towel.

Check the dish for excess water by lifting the paper towel. You should then seal the plate with the second plate.

Keep the dinner plate in the dark, warm place for two to three days.

Check the dinner plate regularly to ensure that the paper towels have not dried. Always ensure that your Member Berry seeds are moist always. As a result, if necessary, add extra water.

When the Member Berry strain seeds have opened and a 5mm taproot has formed, transfer them to your preferred growth medium.

