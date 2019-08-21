MK Ultra gained its title because of its fascinating, hypnotic high, inspired by the CIA’s infamous brain manipulation studies in the 1950s. Unlike the contentious tests, though, this cannabis is not cloaked in secrecy. Everybody could see where it came from, and you can now try cultivating it yourself.



MK Ultra is an Indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing two different cultivars. Not surprisingly, it took first place in the 2003 High Times Cannabis Cup for finest Indica and second place the subsequent year. With feminized seeds from Premium Cultivars, it is expected to become even more popular.



Out of the many germination techniques, Paper Towel is the most ideal, not only because it is cost-effective and straightforward, but also because it offers the optimal germination conditions. The following is a quick guide to how you could germinate your feminized MK Ultra seeds using the Paper Towel approach:



Gather what you need, including distilled water, paper towels, dinner plates, and your fem seeds.

Dampen the paper towels. Then, wring them to drain any excess water.

Put one paper towel atop a dinner plate.

Arrange your feminized seeds one inch apart.

Cover the seeds using another moist paper towel.

Lift the paper towels to check if there is excess water beneath the plate and drain it.

Cover the seeds using a second diner plate and plate the setup in a warm, dark location.

Leave the seeds for about two to five days. Check for moisture and, if necessary, dampen the towel to uphold the right conditions for germination.

After noticing a taproot emerge, you can transplant your seeds to your select growing medium.

