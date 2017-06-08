Moby Dick Feminized dates back to the 1990s when White Widow was booming in the industry. Manufacturers came up with a fantastic idea to cross White Widow with a variety of Haze to come up with Moby Dick seeds, which feature a shorter flowering period and thrive indoors and outdoors.



Moby Dick Feminized seeds demand moisture, warmth, and airflow to germinate. Soak the seeds in a bowl, then place them in a paper towel. This way, they will be damp but not swimming. Place them in a warm space for up to 72 hours. By this time, you should be able to see tap roots. Transfer the seeds to potting soil for cultivation.

