Moonbow strain, often known as “Moon Bow,” is a well-balanced hybrid strain (50% Indica/50% Sativa) formed by crossing the Zkittlez and Do-Si-Dos strains.



The life of your cannabis seeds begins with germination, which is easy to master. During this crucial time, seeds grow and sprout into new seedlings. Conversely, the most important step in ensuring a successful crop is sprouting cannabis seeds. Cannabis seed banks recommend the tried-and-true paper towel germination technique.



It only requires a few ordinary household products and is easy to execute. The paper towel method is also one of the excellent ways to start seedlings inside and speed up germination. It is also used to assess the viability and germination rate of the seeds before planting seeds outside. Follow these easy steps to use the paper towel method to germinate your Moonbow cannabis seeds:



Collect your materials, including Moonbow strain seeds, water, a dinner dish, and paper towels.

Soak the paper towels in water for a few minutes. You should then wring out the towels to remove any excess water.

You should then place one paper towel on the dinner plate.

Place the Moonbow cannabis seeds about an inch apart.

Cover the Moonbow seeds with a damp paper towel.

Check the dinner dish for excess water by lifting the paper towels. You should then seal the dinner dish with the second one.

Keep the dinner plate in the dark, warm place for two to three days. The area should be away from direct sunlight (cupboard or drawer)

Check the dinner plate regularly to verify that the paper towels have not dried. Maintain constant moisture in your Moonbow seeds. Also, if necessary, add extra water.

When the Moonbow cannabis seeds have sprouted, and a 5mm taproot has formed, transfer them to your preferred growth medium.

