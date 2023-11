Motorbreath strain is an impressive 70/30 Indica-dominant hybrid, resulting from a cross between ChemDawg and SFV OG Kush. Chemdog, also known as Chemdawg, Chem D or Chem Dog, is said to be the result of one of four seeds planted in 1991 by a Grateful Dead fan known as “Chemdog”. Chemdawg strain is well-known for developing some of the most powerful strains. Chem’s Sister, Chem Dog 4, and an unknown seed that was discarded are the names of the other three seeds. Conversely, SVG OG Kush is a prominent Indica strain that developed as an OG Kush phenotype.



Germination is how a cannabis plant begins to develop from a seed. As the initial step of the development cycle, germinating Motorbreath seed necessitates a grower creating the ideal atmosphere for those seeds to split open and pop with new and substantial growth. Here are nine steps on how to germinate Motorbreath cannabis seeds using the paper towel method:



First, you must gather your germination equipment such as Motorbreath seeds, paper towels, a dinner dish, distilled water, and sterile tweezers.

Using the distilled water, spray your paper towels and allow excess water to run off.

Lay one of the paper towels on the dinner plate and set the other aside for later use.

Carefully pick the Motorbreath cannabis seeds and place them (about an inch apart) on the paper towel on the plate (add the water first to avoid moving the Motorbreath seeds from their spots).

Cover the Motorbreath strain seeds with the other single damp paper towel.

Check if there is excess water draining off if there is any. Next, cover the entire setup with the second dinner plate.

Keep your Motorbreath seeds warm by placing them in a cupboard or drawer. Avoid putting the seeds in direct sunlight since this can heat your Motorbreath cannabis seeds too much.

Note: Cannabis seeds germinate better under temperatures between 70 and 85ºF.

During the process, check on your Motorbreath cannabis seeds daily. If you notice that the paper towel is becoming dry, reapply water.

Motorbreath strain seeds can pop within 3-10 days, but sprouting can vary based on the strain and the seed quality. When your Motorbreath seeds have sprouted, carefully pick them using the tweezers and transplant them to your ideal growing medium.



