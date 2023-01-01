Northern Lights autoflower, the original abbreviated, “NL,” is an Indica cannabis strain created by combining Afghani and Thai. Northern Lights origins are frequently questioned, with some saying that the variety was initially grown in Seattle. However, it is widely believed that Sensi Seeds invented Northern Lights Autoflower seeds in the late 1980s in the Netherlands. It didn’t take long after Northern Lights Auto seeds were introduced to the scene for them to begin winning multiple prizes all around the world.



The time it takes for Northern Lights Auto seeds to germinate with the paper towel approach varies according to the environmental conditions. Northern Lights Autoflower seeds can sprout in less than seven days if germinated in ideal circumstances, but they can take up to 10 days if not germinated in optimal conditions. Premium Cultivars recommends that all Northern Lights Auto producers use the paper towel approach, which has shown to be quite effective. The following are simple methods for germinating your Northern Lights Autoflowering seeds using the paper towel method:



Gather your resources. A plate or dish, water, tweezers, and high-quality Northern Lights Auto seeds are required.

Dampen the paper towels and wring away any excess water that seeped in.

Place one of the towels on your dinner plate.

Place the Northern Lights Autoflower seeds on the paper towel, approximately an inch apart.

Cover the cannabis seeds using the second paper towel.

Before covering the seeds with the second plate, ensure no water is left on your plate.

Put your Northern Lights Autoflowering seeds somewhere warm in your house for 20-120 hours.

Check the moisture levels of the seeds regularly. Add extra water to keep them moist if they’re a little dry.

Transfer your Northern Lights Autoflower seeds to your preferred growing medium when a taproot forms.

