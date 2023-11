Obama Runtz seeds are said to be an east coast cultivar that first appeared in mid-2020 and is thought to be a hybrid between OG Kush and Afghani. This cannabis is a distant cousin of the Obama Kush. Despite this, no breeder or grower has come forward to identify or validate the hybrid’s origins. Furthermore, these Feminized cannabis seeds have nothing to do with politics or President Barack Obama. For all we understand, the former President may be utterly unaware of its existence.



Atlanta is not exactly famed for originating exotic cannabis strains. However, with the Obama Runtz strain, it has managed to birth a hot new strain. This bud has become a national phenomenon and there is much to explore from its potent high and relaxed experience. Obama Runtz is a cannabis strain that has been popularized by street culture.



Obama Runtz cannabis strain comes from a three-way cross of Afghani, OG Kush, and Runtz. This strain has long, grape-shaped green nugs with bright neon color. You will love its thick orange hairs and the coating of clear pristine trichomes that drip with sticky resin.



Obama Runtz is a fresh hybrid strain that blends Indica and Sativa characteristics. It is inspired by the old campaign message of President Obama, which is “change.”

Show more