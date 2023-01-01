The potent Girl Scout Cookies and Alien OG strains were crossed to produce the hybrid plant that is known as Pac-Man OG, also referred to as “Pac-Man” or “Pac-Man Kush.”



For a seed to absorb nutrients, grow, and eventually shed its outer covering, moisture must first be present. When the seedling breaks through the tough seed coat, you will know that the germination process has been completed. This growth will eventually produce the seedling’s roots, which will be its primary source of nourishment from the soil as it matures.



You need to start with seeds of a good grade and stay away from ones that are fresh, fragile, or green in color. As they reach their full development, they develop a strong hull. On the other side, they may not be able to germinate if they are too old or handled roughly. Your seeds should be kept in a cool and dark environment until it is time to plant them in the ground.



Germination of cannabis seeds with paper towels is straightforward if you are ready to do it. You will need some Pacman seeds, purified water, tweezers, paper towels, and dinner plates. Once you have all of the necessary items, you should follow these easy steps to ensure that your seeds successfully germinate:



To adequately wet your paper towels, you may either soak them in water or spray them with it, and then you should let any extra moisture drain out.

Cover one of the plates with a paper towel that has been dampened. You may stack as many as four layers of paper towels if you need them to fit within the platter you’re using. Even if just a little bit of the paper towel is left outside the dish, the rest will rapidly dry.

After spreading a few seeds of the Pacman strain out on a paper towel, sprinkle some water over them.

The seeds should be covered with a single moist paper towel, or use half an existing paper towel instead. Even while the towel is wet, you may see the development below if you use fewer top layers.

The second plate should be used to cover the whole arrangement.

Place your Pacman seeds on a seedling heat pad or a window sill to keep them warm while you wait for them to germinate. Keep in mind that your seedlings can’t handle the sun’s heat or the carpet that’s placed beneath the plate. As such, seed plates will be ruined if they come into direct touch with heating mats. Consider placing a dish towel or a book between them to prevent damage. The ideal temperature for seed germination is between 70 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

Maintain a daily inspection schedule for your seedlings throughout the process. Paper towels rapidly losing their moisture content need a fresh infusion of water.

It could only take a few days for Pacman seeds to sprout, but the amount of time it takes might vary depending on the strain and the quality of the seeds.

When the time comes, carefully separate the top layer of the paper towel from the seeds that are developing below it. There is a possibility that the shell may reveal the appearance of a little root or two golden round leaves. It is important to remember that the seedlings will need more time to develop if you can only see the plant’s roots.

