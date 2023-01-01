Peanut Butter Breath Strain seeds were bred by ThugPug Genetics, a well-known cannabis breeder. The strain resulted from crossing DosiDos and Mendo Breath F2 cannabis strains. While these two strains are mostly Indica, their offspring is perfectly balanced, but according to most users’ reports, it’s more towards the Indica side. Although this strain is relatively new to the highly competitive cannabis market, it has already made a name by netting third place at the 2018 Emerald Cup and first position at the 2019 Karma Cup.



Germinating Peanut Butter Breath Strain seeds is pretty straightforward. You may wonder what method to use out of the many available germination processes. Premium Cultivars recommends the paper towel as it is effective and precise. The materials needed for this method are also readily available, making it cost-effective. Below are the guiding steps to germinate cannabis seeds using the paper towel method.



Assemble all the materials you require. This includes paper towels, water, two plates, pair of tweezers, and Peanut Butter Breath Strain seeds.

Dip the paper towels in water and gently wring out excess moisture. The paper towels should be damp but not dripping wet.

Lay one damp paper towel on the plate and save the other for later use.

Place your seeds on the paper towel, observing an inch distance between each seed to avoid congestion.

Cover the seeds using the other paper towel. Add some water if it has dried out.

Carefully lift the paper towels to check for standing water on the plate and drain, if any.

Use the second plate to cover the seeds and store them in a dark, warm space like a cupboard or closet for about one to three days.

Carefully check on your seeds and add water to ensure they do not dry. Moisture is essential for the seeds to germinate.

Once you see a taproot, use tweezers to gently pick your seeds and transfer them to a growing medium.



