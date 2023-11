Pink Cookies seeds, commonly known as Wedding Cake, are a genetic mix between Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie.



Germination is a word used by growers to describe how a seed begins to develop into a plant. Germination is one of the initial processes in the development cycle of a cannabis plant, but it is also the most critical. If your cannabis plant does not germinate, it will not grow. You may use several germination procedures on cannabis seeds. Nonetheless, the paper towel method has shown to be the most effective, and we strongly recommend using it throughout cannabis seed germination. To achieve better outcomes, adhere to the principles outlined below.



Because most needs may be met at home, acquiring them is significantly more straightforward. A plate, paper towels, some Pink Cookies seeds, and water are required.

Rinse the paper towels under running water.

Fold one of your towels in half and place it on the platter. Keep the extra paper towel for later use.

Select the Pink Cookies seeds with care and set them in the center of the paper towel, about 1 inch apart. To protect the seeds from becoming soggy, provide water as needed.

You should use the second paper towel to cover the Pink Cookies seeds.

Keep a check on the seeds to make sure they don’t dry out.

Place the plate somewhere warm and dry, preferably in a cabinet or drawer out of direct sunlight.

Allow the seeds to soak for 20-120 hours, checking on them frequently to prevent them from drying.

In 3-10 days, the seeds will germinate. After releasing the radicle, transfer the Pink Cookies seeds to the appropriate growth medium.



Show more