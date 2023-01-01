Platinum OG’s value is comparable to that of the metal it is named after. As one of the “heaviest” hybrid varieties available, this Indica-dominant hybrid makes a strong claim for itself. Platinum OG is thought to be a cross between Master Kush and OG Kush, as well as an unidentified third parent. Flowers are bright lime green and full-bodied, with noticeable orange hairs and a platinum sheen.



Premium Cultivars recommends using the paper towel technique to germinate the Platinum OG Auto Cannabis Seeds. You can excel in this method by following these nine easy steps.



To grow Platinum OG Auto cannabis Seeds at home, you’ll need gardening equipment like gloves and plates.

Before cleaning, soak a few paper towels in water and use them instead. The wet paper towels may be disposed of by ringing them out.

Always have a roll of paper towels on hand in case you run out of the current roll.

Distribute your Platinum OG Auto Cannabis Seeds using a piece of fabric. It would help if you spaced cannabis seeds approximately one inch apart for the best results.

Gently cover the seeds with the second cloth using the first towel. Add additional water if necessary, but be careful not to add too much.

To check for more moisture, lift the paper towels and look at any standing water on the plate underneath.

Put the plate away in a cupboard or drawer after you’re finished using it. It doesn’t matter where you go as long as it’s warm and dark.

During the first 20 to 120 hours of germination, maintain a consistent moisture level in the seeds to prevent them from drying out.

After sprouting, it is time to put your Platinum OG Auto Cannabis Seeds in potting soil.

