Platinum OG Feminized seeds are the result of combining the exceptional OG Kush and Master Kush. These Feminized seeds are categorized as one of the most quality cannabis’ in the market thanks to their high cannabinoid level of 26%. Platinum OG seeds originated in Northern California and later made their way to the rest of the world.



These Feminized seeds germination is not tricky, but it does require attention to detail and the correct atmosphere. Germination requires the proper amount of moisture, the right temperature, and sufficient light (sunlight or artificial light from low-intensity grow lights). The paper towel method is arguably the most straightforward and most cost-effective approach to germinate cannabis seeds. Below are steps to follow when germinating Platinum OG seeds:



You need to gather the necessary resources such as distilled or purified water, paper towels, plates, and Platinum OG Feminized seeds.

Moist the paper towels in water and squeeze the excess water from them.

Place one paper towel on the plate and keep the other at hand for later use.

Carefully put the Platinum OG seeds at an interval of 1 inch apart. Add water if required and ensure that water is not too wet.

Cover the Platinum OG seeds with the other paper towel and check that there is no water beneath the plate.

Put the plate in a cupboard or drawer where it is warm and dry away from direct sunlight.

Regularly check on the seeds and add water if these Feminized have dried up.

After 3-10 days, you will notice the seeds are sprouted. Transfer the seeds for cultivation in a preferred medium.

