Power Plant seeds originated from South Africa and have been popular in Dutch Coffee shops since the 1990s. In fact, you will still find them on most menus as they have become a regular coffee shop fixture. The strain is known for being easy to grow and produce high yields of quality buds.



There are many ways to germinate your Power Plant Auto strain seeds but none are as easy, affordable, and effective as the paper towel method. At Premium Cultivars, we recommend this option because it is easy to follow, involves the use of readily available tools, and guarantees germination. Here is a 9-step guide that you can use for your seeds:



Get 2 dinner plates, paper towels, distilled water, a pair of tweezers, and your seeds.

Wet the paper towels in the distilled water and wring them out to remove excess water.

Place one paper towel over a dinner plate.

Arrange your Power Plant seeds on the towel with a spacing of 1-inch between each seed.

Cover the seeds with the second paper towel and add some water so that the setup is moist. Don’t make it too wet, however.

Lift the paper towel to check for standing water. Drain any you find and cover the set up with the second dinner plate.

Put the setup away in a warm and dark place such as a cupboard or drawer.

Let your seeds sit in the setup for 20 to 120 hours, checking regularly that they remain moist.

When your seeds develop taproots, use your tweezers to transplant them.

The paper towel method gives you fully germinated seeds in 20 to 120 hours using less than 10 steps. It is the best germination method for your Power Plant Auto cannabis seeds.

