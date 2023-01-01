Purple Mountain Majesty

Purple Mountain Majesty strain seeds are hybrid weed seeds made from a genetic combination between Trainwreck and Blueberry Muffin. Purple Mountain Majesty has been a favorite Indica strain among rookie and experienced growers for over a decade. Its Afghani ancestry guarantees that it and its descendants have a robust frame that grows well in all weather conditions.

Cannabis growing and use may be more fun than you think. Premium Cultivars suggests germinating your Purple Mountain Majesty strain seeds as gently as possible with paper towels. You will be fine if you have access to common household equipment. Additionally, you may germinate Purple Mountain Majesty strain by using the 9-step paper towel procedure shown below:

Collect your supplies, including your Purple Mountain Majesty seeds, tweezers, a dinner plate, bottled or cleaned water, and paper towels.
Dip your paper towels in water and wring off any extra water.
Cover the plate with another paper towel.
Use tweezers to place your Purple Mountain Majesty seeds on the paper towel approximately an inch apart.
Cover your cannabis seeds with the second paper towel and add more water if necessary.
Lift the paper towels and drain extra water if there is any on the plate.
Place the plate with your Purple Mountain Majesty strain seeds somewhere dark and warm, like a closet or cupboard, and ensure they are moist.
Your seeds should germinate between 24 to 120 hours.
When your seeds’ tap roots are about an inch long, place them root first (with tweezers) in their supplementary grow material.

About this strain

Purple Mountain Majesty is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Trainwreck and Blueberry Muffin. Purple Mountain Majesty is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Purple Mountain Majesty's effects include happy, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Mountain Majesty when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Humboldt Seed Co., Purple Mountain Majesty features flavors like violet, diesel, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Purple Mountain Majesty is unknown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Mountain Majesty, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
