Purple Runtz, or “Purple Runts,” is a cannabis hybrid created by combining Gelato #33 and Zkittlez. These cannabis strain seeds belong to the beloved Cookie family strain. Also, Purple Runtz’s original breeder is unknown.



Every cannabis plant begins as a tiny seed with the potential to produce massive yields and an abundance of buds. The germination stage is critical if you want to get your garden off to a good start. The paper towel technique for seed germination is one of the simplest and most effective methods for getting your cannabis seeds to sprout. Here are the instructions for germinating your Purple Runtz seeds using the paper towel method:



Collect your equipment, including tweezers, two paper towels, a working table, a dinner plate, a water sprayer, and some Purple Runtz strain seeds.

Dampen the paper towels before wringing them to remove any excess water that has soaked in them.

Place one paper towel on top of a plate on the work table.

Disperse your Purple Runtz seeds about 1 inch apart on the paper towel.

After ensuring no water remains on the first plate, use the second to top the seeds.

Keep the temperature to 72°F and retain the paper towel-wrapped Purple Runtz strain seeds away from window sills and direct sunlight.

Check the moisture level of the seeds regularly. If they begin to dry out, add more water to keep them moist.

Allow the cannabis seeds to rest for 3-10days.

You can transplant the cannabis seeds to your preferred growing medium once a taproot has formed.



