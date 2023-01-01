The Rainbow Belts strain, also known as Rainbow Belt is an Indica-leaning cannabis hybrid created by crossing Moonbow and Zkittlez. This strain was originally created by the legendary Archive Seedbank. Rainbow Belts has been one of the most sought-after strains of the past 10 years.



It would be advantageous to nurture your Rainbow Belts Feminized seeds to get abundant harvests and superb nugs. Premium Cultivars recommends sprouting your seeds on paper towels for up to five days.



The most important part of this procedure is that it is easy to execute and requires a few everyday household objects such as a plate, tweezers, and paper towels. Follow these easy procedures to germinate your Rainbow Belts seeds in no time.



Gather two dinner plates, tweezers, non-porous paper towels, and your Rainbow Belts seeds.

Wring out any extra water after moistening the paper towels.

Place one moist paper towel on top of the first plate.

With tweezers, place your pot seeds about an inch apart on a damp paper towel.

Wrap the second paper towel over the Rainbow Belts Feminized seeds and soak them with more water.

Lift your Rainbow Belts seeds carefully to avoid water from gathering underneath.

Keep the improvised container in a warm, dark place, such as your sock drawer or a kitchen cupboard.

Your seeds should sprout in 24 to 120 hours, so keep an eye on them and ensure they are wet.

When your Rainbow Belts Feminized seeds have formed strong taproots, use tweezers to insert them root-first into their designated growth medium.

Show more