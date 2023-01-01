Rainbow Runtz seeds, sometimes known as “Rainbow Runts,” are an Indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing Zkittlez and Do-Si-Dos. Rainbow Runtz is most usually found as a flower. Furthermore, this strain’s primary breeder is unknown.



Germination is the method through which seeds develop into fully developed plants. The paper towel tactic is one of the most effective ways to start seeds inside and accelerate germination. It is also used to evaluate seeds before planting them outside to verify their viability and germination rate. The paper towel technique may be used to germinate any seed, especially those that are sluggish or finicky. To germinate your Rainbow Runtz seeds using the paper towel technique, follow these simple steps:



Arrange your materials, including paper towels, clean water, dinner plates, and Rainbow Runtz seeds.

Dampen your paper towels and wring away any excess water that seeped in.

Position one of the towels on the dinner plate.

Place the Rainbow Runtz seeds on top of the paper towels, approximately an inch apart.

Growers should use the second paper towel to cover the cannabis seeds.

Before covering the Rainbow Runtz seeds with the second plate, ensure no water is left on your plate.

Place your seeds somewhere warm in your house for 20-120 hours.

Check the moisture levels of the Rainbow Runtz seeds regularly. Add extra water to keep them moist if they’re a little dry.

Transfer your Rainbow Runtz seeds to your preferred growing medium when a taproot forms.

