New cannabis strains are developed every day. Some of them are good hybrids of other strains. Scratch n Sniff is a hybrid created by crossing Permanent Marker X Animal Mintz X G41.



Simplicity is crucial when germinating Scratch n Sniff strain seeds, which is why Premium Cultivars suggests the paper towel germination process. Those who have used a paper towel to germinate the Scratch n Sniff strain will confirm that it is the easiest and most cost-effective method, especially for first-time producers. Here are some simple instructions for using it to germinate Scratch n Sniff strain seeds:



To get started, you will need Scratch n Sniff seeds, filtered water, tweezers, paper towels, and a dinner plate. You should also have anything that might function as a germination chamber, like a drawer or cabinet.

Immerse the paper towels in water, but don’t soak them too much.

Lay one paper towel on the dinner plate and set aside the other.

Place your Scratch n Sniff strain seeds on top of the plate on a paper towel. Allow around one inch between each seed.

Wrap the Scratch n Sniff strain seeds with a second towel and moisten them with more water. Ensure they are not too damp.

Lift the paper towels to check for any residue water beneath the plate. Remove any surplus water.

Put the dinner plate in a dry and warm spot, ideally away from direct sunlight.

Allow your Scratch n Sniff seeds to mature for 20 to 120 hours while keeping a close watch on them.

After forming a taproot, your Scratch n Sniff strain seeds are ready for transplanting to your preferred medium.

