Sleepy Joe OG seeds dazzle with their 34% potency record. Such astounding results were accomplished via meticulous genetic selection, with parent strains Obama Kush and Nova OG bringing delicious terpenes and potent phytochemicals to the table. Their progeny is an 80/20 Indica/Sativa hybrid, a genuine cannabis powerhouse.

Planting Sleepy Joe OG seeds will result in more and better nuggets. Premium Cultivars suggests sprouting your seeds on paper towels for up to five days before planting. Many growers favor this approach since it is simple and requires standard home supplies such as a plate, tweezers, and paper towels. To get your Sleepy Joe OG seeds to germinate rapidly, use this 9-step paper towel method.

Prepare a dinner plate, paper towels, bottled or cleaned water, tweezers, and your Sleepy Joe OG seeds.
Make sure you have two damp paper towels on hand. Then squeeze off any extra water in them.
With tweezers, place Sleepy Joe OG seeds approximately an inch apart on a paper towel.
Cover your cannabis seeds with a second paper towel and water them if required to keep the moisture.
Raise the paper towels to check for any remaining water in the dish. With a damp cloth, wipe away any leftover residue.
Place the dish holding the pot seeds in a cool, dark place.
For the first 24 to 120 hours, keep a watch on your Sleepy Joe OG seeds and keep them wet.
It would be preferable if you planted your Sleepy Joe OG seeds when the taproots get approximately 1 inch long.
Finally, using tweezers, remove your cannabis seeds from their packaging and place them root-first in their growth medium.

About this strain

Sleepy Joe OG is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Joseph OG and an unknown strain. Sleepy Joe OG is 34% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sleepy Joe OG effects include sleepy, relaxed, and confused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sleepy Joe OG when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Snoop Dogg, Sleepy Joe OG features flavors like earthy, piney, and skunky. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Sleepy Joe OG typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sleepy Joe OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



