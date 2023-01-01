Slurricane is a highly sought-after strain in the United States, with high-quality features. In House Genetics developed the Slurricane strain by combining a Do-Si-Dos cut from California with the delicious Purple Punch, and it has 60% Indica and 40% Sativa genetics.



Your cannabis seeds’ life begins with germination, which is simple to manage. Reputable cannabis seed banks recommend the tried-and-true paper towel germination method. It takes a few common home items and is straightforward to put together. The paper towel approach is great for starting seedlings indoors and accelerating germination. It is also used to determine the viability and germination rate of your Slurricane cannabis seeds before putting them outside. Follow these simple steps to sprout your Slurricane seeds using the paper towel method:



Check that you have two paper towels, a work area (table), a dinner plate, some Slurricane seeds, a water sprayer, and tweezers.



Squeeze the paper towels to remove excess water after soaking.



Arrange the Slurricane strain seeds on one of the plate’s paper towels. To avoid crowding, space your seeds at least an inch apart.



Cover the strain seeds with the second paper towel and add more water as needed. You should not add too much water!



Lift the towels from the dinner plate to check for excess water and drain if present.



Set your Slurricane strain seeds somewhere warm in your home for 20-120 hours. Ensure the location is out of direct sunlight, such as a drawer or cabinet.



Monitor the moisture levels of the Slurricane seeds regularly.



If they start to dry out, add some water to keep them moist.



When a taproot appears on your Slurricane cannabis seeds, transfer them to your preferred growing medium.

