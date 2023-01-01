You know you are in for a surprise when you discover a cannabis strain with Girl Scout Cookies in its pedigree. The cannabis strain known as Snowman is no exception. Also, Snowman is one of the more obscure strains on the market. Snowman strain is a hybrid developed from crossing Girl Scout Cookies with another undisclosed hybrid called Crystal Dream. Additionally, the Snowman strain is said to have originated in Northern California.



Germination is the first stage of each cannabis seed’s existence. You should use viable seeds to guarantee excellent germination. These healthy Snowman strain seeds are available at Premium Cultivars’ website. Using a paper towel to germinate cannabis seeds of the Snowman strain is one of the most effective techniques. Here’s how to germinate Snowman strain cannabis seeds on a paper towel:



To start, assemble your supplies, including a dish, water, Snowman strain seeds, paper towels, and tweezers.

Next, immerse your paper towels in the water. To eliminate any excess water, wring them out.

Lay down one of the towels on the dish.

After selecting the seeds, spread them out on the towel with adequate space between them to prevent crowding.

Cover your seeds with the other towel, then place it on top. Add more water, making sure the towels are moist but not drenched.

Check whether there is water on the plate’s surface by raising the towels. Drain it if there is any.

Place the dish in a warm, enclosed space, such as a closet or drawer.

Permit the seed germination to start. Snowman strains might take anywhere between 20 and 120 hours to sprout. Keep pouring water to keep them moist; don’t let them dry. Examine them often.

Transfer the sprouting seeds to the potting soil or growth medium.



Show more