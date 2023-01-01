Sticky Buns strain is an even cannabis hybrid of Kush Mints and Gelatti. Most cultivators believe that Sticky Buns strains obtained most of their traits from Kush Mints. Consequently, this cannabis strain is uncommon and new in the industry.



Sticky Buns strains grow the same way as the bulk of cannabis seeds. On the cannabis seeds, you may employ a variety of germination methods. Nonetheless, the paper towel approach has consistently been the most successful, and we strongly advise utilizing it during germination. You should follow the guidelines below to get better results.



Since most requirements can be fulfilled at home, accumulating them is much easier. A plate, paper towels, and water are all necessary.

Immerse the paper towels in water and rinse them out.

Place one of the paper towels on the plate, folded in half. Save the second paper towel for later use.

Carefully choose the Sticky Buns strain seeds and place them in the center of the paper towel, about 3 cm apart. Add water as needed to keep the seeds from becoming waterlogged.

Cover the Sticky Buns seeds with the second paper towel.

Keep an eye on the seeds to prevent them from drying out.

Place the plate in a warm, dry location, preferably a cupboard or drawer out of direct sunlight.

Leave the seeds for 20-120 hours, checking on them periodically to prevent them from drying out.

The seeds will germinate in 3-10 days. Move the seedlings to the specified growing media after releasing the radicle.



Show more