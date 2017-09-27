Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough seeds are believed to be a descendant of Haze.

Strawberry Cough Feminized seeds demand minimal requirements to germinate. Soak the seeds in water and place them in a dark room for 72 hours. Under the right conditions, you should see a tail after this period. Transfer the seeds to loose soil, add fertilizer, and you should see a seedling appear in a few days.

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
