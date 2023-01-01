Sundae Driver cannabis seeds can be grown indoors as well as outdoors. According to growers, these seeds have light green and purple buds drenched in trichomes. If you’re tired of the same old, take a look at these seeds that will undoubtedly surprise you.



Although it may seem that germinating cannabis is difficult, this is usually due to a lack of knowledge. Most beginner cultivators make cannabis germination more complicated than necessary, but this is no longer the case! Premium Cultivars advises growers to use the following techniques to germinate Sundae Driver seeds. The ‘paper towel method’ is used to germinate Sundae Driver Feminized cannabis seeds. Because cheap paper towels are non-porous, they are commonly used by growers. They are also known to work best, just like the other varieties.



Below are steps to follow;



You should obtain some tools and materials required throughout the process. The Sundae Driver seeds, paper towels, a pair of tweezers, two enclosing containers – preferably plates – and, of course, water are all required.

Wet the paper towels in water and squeeze them to remove excess water. Place the paper on the plate after that.

Fold the paper towel over the Sundae Driver Feminized cannabis seeds. Allow about an inch between each seed.

Wrap with a second piece of paper to keep the moisture in. If you need to add more water, be careful not to soak.

Examine the area beneath the paper to see if there is any water.

Any warm, dark place would suffice. Make sure that the area is not in direct sunlight.

Inspect to see if the cannabis seeds are moist often. For 20-120 hours, the seeds should be left alone.

Make a tiny deep hole in the moist soil after the seeds have germinated. Place the sprouted Feminized seeds with the root side down and loosely cover them.

