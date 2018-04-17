The Super Lemon Haze strain was created by Arjan Roskam, the founder and chief breeder of Green House Seeds, one of the most renowned cannabis seed banks in the world. Arjan named it Super Lemon Haze strain and entered it in the 2008 High Times Cannabis Cup, where it won the first prize in the Sativa category. The following year, Super Lemon Haze weed strain repeated its success by winning the same award again. Since then, it has become one of the most sought-after cannabis strains.



Germinating cannabis seeds is the process of activating the seeds and making them sprout. It is the first step to start growing your cannabis plants. The paper towel technique is to germinate Super Lemon Haze seeds for sale by placing them between moist paper towels and keeping them warm and dark. The seeds should sprout within a few days, and then you can transfer them to your growing medium. Here are the nine steps of the paper towel technique:



Collect the needed tools for germination, such as Super Lemon Haze seeds for sale, distilled water, a tweezer or glove, paper towels, and two dinner plates.

Take two paper towels and wet them with water. Squeeze out the excess water, but leave them moist.

Place one paper towel on a plate or a tray and spread the Super Lemon Haze seeds. Leave some space between the seeds, as they will grow roots later.

Cover the Super Lemon Haze strain seeds with the other paper towel and press it gently to make contact with the seeds.

Place another plate or tray upside down over the paper towel to create a dark and humid environment for the Super Lemon Haze seeds.

Put the plates in a warm and dark place, like a cupboard, drawer, or a heating mat. The place should be away from direct sunlight and harsh wind.

Check the towels daily and spray them if they begin to dry out. Don’t let them to get too wet or dry, since this can harm the germinating seeds.

After two to five days, you should see some Super Lemon Haze seeds for sale cracking open and showing a white taproot. This means they have germinated and are ready to be planted.

Carefully pick up each Super Lemon Haze strain seed with tweezers or your fingers and plant it in your growing medium, such as soil, coco coir, or rock wool. Ensure the taproot is pointing down and cover it lightly with some medium.

