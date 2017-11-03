The Super Silver Haze cannabis strain reigns supreme among various Sativa variants. When it won the 1997 High Times Hydro Cup, it began to garner attention. In 1998 and 1999, it went on to win the Cannabis Cup as the finest strain overall. The cannabis community considers it to be worth more than the actual precious metal.



Germinating Super Silver Haze seeds using a paper towel technique is a beginner-friendly and effective technique that many cannabis growers use to obtain healthy seedlings. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to germinate Super Silver Haze seeds:



Gather all the necessary materials, including a plate, paper towels, distilled water, a spray bottle, and Super Silver Haze seeds. To avoid any contamination that could hinder the germination process of the seeds, it is imperative to work in a sterile and clean atmosphere.

Use distilled water to moisten two paper towels. Avoid oversaturating the towels, which might drown the seeds or cause mold. Paper towels should be damp but not dripping.

Put a damp paper towel on a plate and cover it completely. This will support seed germination.

Place Super Silver Haze seeds carefully on the damp paper towel. Allow seeds to germinate without interference by spacing them apart.

Carefully place the second damp paper towel over the seeds to cover them. Layering paper towels improves germination by maintaining moisture.

Cover the seed plate with paper towels to simulate darkness for germination. This provides a dark, confined environment, duplicating seed-sprouting conditions by retaining moisture and darkness.

Monitor the paper towels closely to guarantee moisture retention. Towels should be damp but not dripping. Add water with a spray bottle if they dry out.

It normally takes 2-7 days for the seeds to germinate. Check the seeds for taproot growth during this time. This vital stage can take longer depending on seed quality and climatic circumstances, so be patient.

After the taproot emerges, carefully transfer the seeds. Place them gently in soil or a starting cube with the taproot facing down. Handle delicate roots gently to avoid injury. This stage transitions from germination to early growth.

