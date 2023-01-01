About this product
About this strain
write a review
The Glove is a cannabis strain released in 2022, combining Gary Payton x Jealousy. Unlike other knockoffs, Cookies' The Glove is a collaboration between breeders Seed Junky Genetics and Powerzzzup. Jealousy is 2022's Leafly Strain of the Year. Gary Payton came out in 2019 and has become a top 200 popular strain in US dispensaries. We're still studying the flavors and effects of The Glove. Leave a review.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item