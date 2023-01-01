Wedding Crasher bud is the exotic strain you have been seeking! It grows great and the plants look beautiful. While this is a pretty new strain, Premium Cultivars is proud to present these cannabis seeds to customers.



To germinate your feminized wedding crasher seeds quickly and easily, Premium Cultivars suggests using paper towels. Using this method, you will be able to cultivate the seeds effectively.



When you’ve gathered all of the supplies you’ll need, begin by filling a bowl with water and preparing your equipment.

Soak your paper towels in the water after that as well. Wring them out to get rid of any excess moisture.

You should place a towel on the dish and use the other one to wash it off.

Spread the seeds out on the fabric in an orderly fashion, being careful not to crowd them.

Grab a second towel and place it on top of the first to protect your seeds. Don’t add more water to the towels; they should be damp but not squishy.

Lift numerous towels and look at the plate to ensure there isn’t any water on it. Drain it if there’s any leftover.

Closets and drawers are ideal places to store the plate.

Allow the seeds to germinate by planting them in the ground. It will take anything from 20 to 120 hours to fully develop. To prevent them from drying out, be sure to add water constantly. Please keep an eye on them.

Once the seeds have sprouted, place them in a growth medium or potting soil.

