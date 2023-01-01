White Tahoe Cookies seeds, sometimes referred to as “Tahoe Cookies,” are an Indica-heavy hybrid strain made via a combination between The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies. White Tahoe Cookies seeds were created by Denver-based cultivators Archive Seed and have grown in popularity since 2020.



Germinating is the technique of getting your cannabis strain seeds to sprout. When the seed starts to sprout, a little tendril (typically white) will emerge from the seed. The little white tendril that emerges from the seed when cannabis seeds germinate is your plant’s very first root. The taproot is another name for this root. This is the primary root of the cannabis plant, and all other roots will sprout from it. One of the most popular techniques for germinating cannabis seeds is to use a paper towel. This can be because of the ease with which the essential materials may be obtained and implemented. To get better outcomes, adhere to the tips below.



Gather the essential materials, such as White Tahoe Cookies, seeds, dinner plates, and paper towels.

To eliminate any surplus water that may have soaked in, dampen your paper towels before squeezing.

Lay one of your towels on top of a single dinner plate.

Arrange your White Tahoe Cookies seeds on top of the paper towels, approximately an inch apart.

Cover the White Tahoe Cookies seeds with the other paper towel.

Before using the second plate to cover the seeds, ensure no water remains on the first plate.

Set your White Tahoe Cookies seeds in a warm area of your room for 20 to 120 hours.

Assess the moisture levels of the seeds regularly. If they are a touch dry, add more water to keep them wet.

After a taproot forms, you may transplant your White Tahoe Cookies cannabis seeds to the preferred growth medium.

Show more