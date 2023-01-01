Zookies originated from a parent strain cross in Oakland, California. The strain’s ancestors include renowned strains like OG Kush, Durban Poison, Sour Diesel, Fire OG, and Chocolate Diesel.



To create the Zookies strain of cannabis, the breeders crossed Animal Cookies with Gorilla Glue#4. The breed is technically a hybrid consisting of 50% Sativa and 50% Indica genetics, although its Indica side dominates.



Zookies seeds yield nuggets that are larger in size and more delectable in flavor when grown from seed. If you want the most outstanding results, Premium Cultivars suggests letting the seeds grow on paper towels for up to five days before planting them. Plates, tweezers, and paper towels are some everyday home objects that a cannabis growing expert may use to establish a productive grow setup. Consider the possibility that germination will be challenging if the process is not carried out correctly. However, if you adhere to these instructions, you should have no problem germinating your Zookies feminized seeds into healthy plants. The delicate nature of the germination period makes the nine-step paper towel regimen outlined below the most efficient method.



Gather your materials, including a pair of tweezers, a standard dinner plate, two rolls of kitchen paper towels, and a limited amount of bottled or distilled water.

Make sure that a bit of water is applied to one side of each paper towel. Keep in mind that the use of a paper towel that is moist but not drenched is required for this operation.

Check to see that the dish is topped with a folded paper towel.

The cannabis seeds you purchased should be spread out equally throughout the fabric. The minimum recommended distance between cannabis seedlings is one centimeter.

Wrap the paper towel with the Zookies cannabis seeds in a piece of discarded cooking paper to safeguard it. If it’s required, you should cautiously add more water. Keep in mind that being somewhat damp is preferable to be completely submerged.

However, you shouldn’t be concerned about using a lot of water; raise the paper towel, take off the seed cover, and ensure the dish is fully dry. Check to see that there is no liquid pooling on your plate.

Zookies cannabis seeds should be stored in a cool, dark place away from direct sunlight. It would help if you kept them in a cupboard or drawer for safekeeping.

The cannabis seeds may be ruined if they are allowed to get dry; as a result, you should maintain a close eye on the towel. The process might be finished in anywhere from one to five days.

When your Zookies seeds have germinated, plant them root-first in your chosen growing medium.



