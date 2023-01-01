About this product
Animal Runtz is an indica-dominant strain that is the result of crossing Animal Cookies x Runtz. True to its lineage, Animal Runtz has a fruity tartness along with a sweet and sour aroma informed by high levels of caryophyllene, limonene, trans-ocimene and alpha-bisabolol. This hybrid is indica-dominant (60/40) and loved by both users and growers for its taste and its frosty appearance. Knowing that it comes from High Times Medical Cannabis Cup winners should make anyone happy. The taste of cherry and citrus just puts it over the top.
This beautiful strain grows in dense bud clusters, full of popcorn-shaped nuggets of yellow-green-purple goodness. It’s the opaque amber trichomes that give it that yellow tint.
Animal Runtz is not the easiest strain to obtain in seed form due to its desirability. But if you do get your paws on that sweet citrusy goodness, you’ll be delighted to learn that Animal Runtz grows pretty much anywhere, for growers of any experience level. The plant flowers in 8-9 weeks, harvests at the end of September, and can reach heights of 180cm when grown outside. Yields are good – about 450-500g per square meter of garden whether it’s grown outside or in. It grows ambitiously “upwards,” as you might have guessed from the height measurement we gave, and in its natural growing pattern doesn’t spread out a whole lot.
Overall, Animal Runtz is the perfect choice for new/beginner level growers who are looking for a low maintenance, hardy plant. Her higher than average THC levels makes this strain a choice for those that prefer top shelf strain quality for its positive effects on the body. Take advantage now as these seeds will go quickly!
About this brand
Premium Seed Market
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.
