Animal Runtz is an indica-dominant strain that is the result of crossing Animal Cookies x Runtz. True to its lineage, Animal Runtz has a fruity tartness along with a sweet and sour aroma informed by high levels of caryophyllene, limonene, trans-ocimene and alpha-bisabolol. This hybrid is indica-dominant (60/40) and loved by both users and growers for its taste and its frosty appearance. Knowing that it comes from High Times Medical Cannabis Cup winners should make anyone happy. The taste of cherry and citrus just puts it over the top.



This beautiful strain grows in dense bud clusters, full of popcorn-shaped nuggets of yellow-green-purple goodness. It’s the opaque amber trichomes that give it that yellow tint.



Animal Runtz is not the easiest strain to obtain in seed form due to its desirability. But if you do get your paws on that sweet citrusy goodness, you’ll be delighted to learn that Animal Runtz grows pretty much anywhere, for growers of any experience level. The plant flowers in 8-9 weeks, harvests at the end of September, and can reach heights of 180cm when grown outside. Yields are good – about 450-500g per square meter of garden whether it’s grown outside or in. It grows ambitiously “upwards,” as you might have guessed from the height measurement we gave, and in its natural growing pattern doesn’t spread out a whole lot.



Overall, Animal Runtz is the perfect choice for new/beginner level growers who are looking for a low maintenance, hardy plant. Her higher than average THC levels makes this strain a choice for those that prefer top shelf strain quality for its positive effects on the body. Take advantage now as these seeds will go quickly!

