Blueberry Muffin is a PSM favorite. This seed produces plants that grow uniformly and produce frosty colas highlighted with purple flakes. The buds smell powerfully like fresh baked blueberry muffins, making the name of this strain a piece of… muffin.



Almost all cannabis strains taste good in their own unique way when smoked. However, it’s quite rare for the sight of a raw flower alone to make you salivate. Blueberry Muffin definitely features this unique trait. Her flowers feature a dark green exterior with a strong, dark purple core. Something about these colors instantly confirms that this strain is all about taste. The immense aroma profile and pleasant indica-dominance of Blueberry Muffin secured her a victory at the 2017 Emerald Cup. The mesmerizing smells that emanate from these buds are reminiscent of freshly baked blueberry muffins and combine perfectly with the comforting indica effect.



Her nugs are incredibly frosty and dense with blue undertones and bright orange pistils. As you’ve already surmised, the flavor and aroma are akin to a freshly baked blueberry muffin along with vanilla and nuts. Some are able to detect hints of other berries as well, making this a true dessert strain.



Home growers will likely form a strong bond with this strain as she’s relatively easy to grow and matures rather quickly. Given that Blueberry Muffins was initially cultivated in Northern California, the plant loves a lot of light and needs it to thrive. Indoor and outdoor scenarios are just fine, and after 6 to 7 weeks inside she’ll produce a fairly large yield.

