About this product
Cheetah Cake is a strain by the Cookies brand that cleverly combines a few favorites into something that gives off clarity, fuel flavors, and arousal, with a twist (the twist is citrus!). Its two parent strains are Cheetah Piss and Cherry Cheesecake, a combination that’s worth unpacking
The unique fragrance of Cheetah Cake is probably its most distinguishing feature. This strain’s strong aroma comes up to its name, and it’s definitely one you’ll want to keep jar-sealed. It has a strong dynamic scent with intense sour citrus undertones, almost cake-like. You can smell the strong diesel/cake odor as soon as you split apart the flower.
Cheetah Cake is one of the rare strains that has the Phellandrene terpene. Its scent profile includes citrus, mint, and wood, and it is responsible for the anti-inflammatory and relaxing effects of many cannabis strains.
If you’re lucky enough to get any Cheetah Cake strain seeds, you’ll be happy to hear that they thrive both inside and outdoors with appropriate care and attention. The plants have brilliant green foliage with dense, forest-green nugs encased in a thick, sticky layer of amber trichomes with a somewhat purple color. Also, Cheetah Cake buds are beautifully covered with yellow and orange hairs.
These plants can grow up to six feet tall indoors but up to eight feet tall outside! Conversely, know that your loving care and attention will result in a delightful harv
The unique fragrance of Cheetah Cake is probably its most distinguishing feature. This strain’s strong aroma comes up to its name, and it’s definitely one you’ll want to keep jar-sealed. It has a strong dynamic scent with intense sour citrus undertones, almost cake-like. You can smell the strong diesel/cake odor as soon as you split apart the flower.
Cheetah Cake is one of the rare strains that has the Phellandrene terpene. Its scent profile includes citrus, mint, and wood, and it is responsible for the anti-inflammatory and relaxing effects of many cannabis strains.
If you’re lucky enough to get any Cheetah Cake strain seeds, you’ll be happy to hear that they thrive both inside and outdoors with appropriate care and attention. The plants have brilliant green foliage with dense, forest-green nugs encased in a thick, sticky layer of amber trichomes with a somewhat purple color. Also, Cheetah Cake buds are beautifully covered with yellow and orange hairs.
These plants can grow up to six feet tall indoors but up to eight feet tall outside! Conversely, know that your loving care and attention will result in a delightful harv
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Premium Seed Market
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!