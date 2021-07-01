Popping up from the west coast, Donny Burger is a relatively new genetic variation to join a family of so-called “burger” strains. Its parents include the popular and pungent strain GMO (also known as Garlic Cookies) and Han Solo Burger, which helps to boost the strain’s overall aroma, flavor, and potency.



Donny Burger has bright green, spade-shaped buds dense with amber hairs and coated in a layer of icy trichomes. With its GMO dominant genetics, the aroma and flavor explain why it’s called garlic, mushroom and onion. The smell is pungent, with pine and onion being the most powerful scents, and notes of ammonia and cheese.



Reminiscent of its parents in taste and aroma, breaking apart the buds of Donny Burger will release a pungent and spicy scent, that is laced with lemons and fuel. When combusted, its flavor is musky and smooth, with an undertone of sweet cheese and lemon pepper. When cultivated properly, Donny Burgers buds are airy and saturated, with clumps of golden trichomes. Long, amber pistils peak through the fern green leaves, adding brightness to the crystallized buds.



Overall, Donny Burger was revered by reviewers as the perfect accompaniment at the end of their day, with many sharing they’ve used this strain in the evening, or before bed, to relax after a stressful day or a hard workout.

Show more