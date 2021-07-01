About this product
About this strain
Donny Burger effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
14% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
4% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
1% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
1% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
