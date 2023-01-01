About this product
The Garanimals strain grows with dense, broad colas that pop out in a myriad of colors. Fluffy, deep green nugs with layers of purple beneath are complemented by bright orange hairs and lavender crystal trichomes, thin and layered like a coating of frost. The plants may sparkle with a purple-silver shine because of these crystals.
The Garanimals smell will ignite nostalgia for experienced cannabis connoisseurs. It combines the sweet scent of grape pie with a doughy spiciness that is often associated with GSC strains. Although there is an overtone of damp earth, a deep inhalation will produce the delicious cookie-like qualities of the strain.The Garanimal strain buds are broad and dense and offer a beautiful range of colors, covered in bright, silver trichomes. The flower is camouflaged with greens and purples. The dense forest of trichomes gives off an almost silver glow.
Garanimals is an indica-dominant strain that induces strong, long-lasting chill vibes. Thanks to parent strains like Animal Cookies and Grape Pie, this is a strain that is grown with every intention of perfection.
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
